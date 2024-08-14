Recruitment: Oyebanji warns against buying slots for players

Governor Biodun Oyebanji of Ekiti State has warned against buying slots for the recruitment of players for Ekiti United Football Club and Ekiti Queens.

Oyebanji gave the warning in Ado-Ekiti on Tuesday while unveiling the coaches for Ekiti United FC and Ekiti Queens.

The coaches are Akin Olowookere and Jacob Vandy respectively.

The governor, who was represented by the Commissioner for Finance, Akin Oyebode, said such acts would no longer be tolerated.

He assured that his administration would support the clubs to ensure they return to the zenith of Nigerian football and win trophies.

Oyebanji said: “The era of asking for slots for players is gone.

“Nobody can come to our coaches and try to intimidate them.

“Nobody has the right to say that I have a player.

“The selection of our players will be done on merit.

“What we are looking for is to elevate Ekiti Queens to be champions and ensure that Ekiti United returns to the Nigeria Premier Football League.

“They have the full support of Ekiti people to deliver the right results for them.

“We will support the team to ensure that the era of loaning players stops.”

The governor said a site has been identified for the construction of an indoor sports complex.

Also speaking, the Technical Advisor on Sports Development, Olusola Osetoba, said the recruitment of the coaches was conducted with due diligence.

She implored the new technical crew to keep their spirits awakened at all times with the vision and determination to fulfill the mandate given to them.

Osetoba described the development as a new dawn in the sports sector in the state, adding that all hands must be on deck to take sports to the next level.

She said: “We desire to see our two cherished football clubs competing in the CAF Champions League and beyond.

“This is indeed a new dawn filled with many possibilities.”

Also speaking, Olowokere, promised to take the clubs to the highest level of the Nigerian football league.

He said: “After the interview for the job, I already had it in my mind that the only thing that befits this team is for them to go back to the premiership.

“We are going to do everything possible within our powers to make sure that we take Ekiti United to the next level, which is the premiership level.

“What happened last season is gone and I am going to open another chapter, and that chapter is to make sure we win our home matches and garner more points.”

On his part, Vandy said he would restructure everything possible that would make Ekiti Queens get to the Super Six.

He said: “I see how the supporters are willing to support good football and I also see how the entire state and the governor want to see football grow in Ekiti.

“I want Bayelsa Queens, Rivers Angels, and Edo Queens to compete with Ekiti Queens.

“This is one of my strategies to change Ekiti Queens.

“We need to bring in standard players who can compete with those clubs.

“We need to build a team with professional players because they are the tools for our results, size and maturity matters in women’s football.”

