Governor Bello freezes Kogi accounts

Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State has directed the freezing of all the state and local governments’ accounts with immediate effect.

A statement by the Commissioner for Finance, Asiwaju Asiru Idris, made this known on Thursday in Lokoja, the state capital.

The statement read apart: “No imprest or any form of payment should be made to anyone from Government Account henceforth.

Also Read:

“Standing Orders and Investment Instructions are hereby cancelled forthwith.

”All Kogi State and Local Government Accounts are hereby FROZEN with effect from today, Thursday 23 November 2003.”