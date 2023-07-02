Governor Adeleke gives hint on opening Diaspora Office

Osun Governor, Ademola Adeleke has given on the plans by his administration to create a diaspora office so as to attend to the needs and aspirations of the State’s indigenes in African countries and other parts of the world.

This is contained in a press release signed by Adeleke’s Spokesperson, Mallam Olawale Rasheed.

It is estimated that hundreds of thousands of Osun indigenes are resident in Benin, Togo, Ghana with a very huge population in Ivory Coast. This is in addition to a very huge diaspora population of Osun origin living in Europe and North America.

Governor Adeleke who made the disclosure while receiving Osun indigenes who came for sallah celebration from several West African countries said his government was desirous of tapping into the many potentials of diaspora population to enhance the development of the state.

“Tell our people from Cotonou to Abidjan, from London to Atlanta that we have plans to integrate them into our good governance agenda. I am working on the creation of a diaspora office to document, engage and involve our people.

“I know our people across West Africa are mostly artisans and small scale business people. The proposed office will capture their data to see where to come in to assist and support them. I may even appoint a liaison officer to be based at Abidjan.

“For our North American and European diaspora community, I am part of you. Your population is different from that of our brothers and sisters across West Africa. We are already reaching out to you, to drive investment into Osun and ensure your involvement in our administration.

“I know of some towns in Osun where almost every household has several family members, of several generations in Abidjan, Cotonou and others. I want to put up formal structures to address these various categories of our people”, Adeleke noted.

He promised to unveil details of the plan in due course, noting that Osun needs all hands on deck to resolve her developmental challenges, tackle poverty and fast track its development.