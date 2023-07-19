Gov. Oborevwori forwards list of Commissioner-nominees to Delta assembly

828 828

Delta Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori has forwarded a list of 25 Commissioner-nominees to the State House of Assembly for screening and confirmation.

The list was contained in a letter read at the plenary session by the Speaker, Dennis Guwor.

Oborevwori stated that the request was in exercise of powers conferred on him by section 192 (2) of the 1999 Constitution as amended.

“I will appreciate if early action is taken to place the names of the nominees before the house for consideration and confirmation to enable me effect their appointments, in line with the constitution,” the governor stated.

The nominees include: two immediate lawmakers, Reuben Izeze and Pat Ajudua and four immediate past commissioners, Charles Aniagwu, Fidelis Tilije, Darlington Ijeh and Dr Kingsley Ashibuogwu.

Others are Daniel Odinigwe, Joan Ada-Anioma, Jerry Ehiwario, Michael Anoka, Funyei Manager, Godknows Angele, Dr Joseph Onojaeme, Emamusi Obiodeh, Perez Omoun and Orode Uduaghan.

The rest are Mr Isaac Agbatayemiro, Mr Samuel Oligida, Prof. Tonukari Johnbull, Etagherure Terry, Rose Ezewu, Jamani Ejiro, Onoriode Agofure, Vincent Oyibode and Sonny Akedayen.

The Speaker, thereafter, directed the nominees to provide 35 copies of their Curriculum Vitae to the office of the Clerk of the House on/or before July 24 and appear for screening and confirmation next week Tuesday, July 25.