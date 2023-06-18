Gov. Oborevwori felicitates Anaba as new NGE President

Governor Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta State has congratulated the Editor of Vanguard Newspapers, Eze Anaba, on his election as the President of the Nigeria Guild of Editors.

His felicitation message was contained in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Festus Ahon, on Saturday in Asaba.

Anaba was elected at the 2023 National Biennial Convention of the Guild in Owerri, the Imo State capital, on Saturday.

He polled 250 votes to defeat his only opponent, Bolaji Adebiyi, formerly of ThisDay Newspapers, who scored 81 votes.

Anaba succeeds Mustapha Isah of the Silverbird Group, whose tenure just ended.

Oborevwori said with Anaba’s contributions to the Guild as Social and Publicity Secretary, he was destined to clinch the coveted seat of the president.

The Governor also lauded the theme of the convention: “Post- 2023 election: Promoting professionalism for enhancement of democracy and good governance.”

He noted that the theme was apt and a good agenda-setting for the enhancement of democracy and good governance by national and sub-national governments in Nigeria.

Oborevwori added that members of the Guild deserved accolades for electing Anaba as president due to his invaluable and significant contributions to the journalism profession.

He described Anaba as a role model who had proved his mettle in the profession, adding that his election was an inspiration to other journalists striving to make a name in the profession.

He added: “On behalf of the government and people of Delta, I congratulate you, Mr Eze Anaba, on your election as President of the Nigeria Guild of Editors (NGE).

“I pray that you bring your wealth of experience in media management to bear in advancing the course of the guild, and of journalism profession.”