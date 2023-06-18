Gunmen kidnap 67-year-old Chief Imam

The Ondo State Police Command has confirmed the abduction of Alhaji Ibrahim Bodunde-Oyinlade, the Chief Imam of Uso community in Owo Local Government Area of the state.

Available information said the 67-year-old Chief Imam was abducted on his farm at Asolo Farm Camp on Saturday.

A family member said they reported to the police when Bodunde-Oyinlade did not return home by 2pm and calls to his mobile phone were not answered.

“The kidnappers have contacted the family, but are yet to demand for ransom,” the family member said on condition of anonymity.

Spokesperson of the Ondo State Police Command, Olufunmilayo Odunlami-Omisanya, has confirmed the incident.

The Superintendent of Police said policemen and vigilantes were combing the forest in search of the Chief Imam.

Odunlami-Omisanya told the News Agency of Nigeria that the victim’s car and mobile phone were found at the farm.

She said: “It was at about 6pm that the family members came to report the incident at the police station in Uso community.

“The DPO, policemen and vigilantes are searching the area for possible rescue.”