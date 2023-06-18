Ex-Super Eagles coach loses bid to emerge Benue FA Chairman

Paul Edeh, Proprietor of Naija Ratels Football Club of Abuja, was on Saturday in Makurdi elected the Chairman of the Benue State Football Association.

The winner, who polled 28 votes, defeated Godwin Uwua, former Super Eagles Assistant Coach, who scored one vote.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that 29 delegates from the 23 local government areas and other statutory representatives in the state voted in the election.

Edeh told NAN after the election that his vision was to take football in the state to a higher pedestal in line with international best practices.

He said: “My vision for Benue FA is anchored on a tripod encapsulated in the FIFA Forward Programme 3.0.

“They are increased investment in football development, more impact through the achievement of football development objectives, and continued oversight to ensure that all funds are used responsibly.

“Under my watch, I will ensure that the Local FAs are empowered and given what is due to them.

“The Board under my watch will advocate that each Local FA develops its framework for developing the game in their local communities.

“I will see how local FAs will operate with so much vigour and commitment to develop the game at the grassroots.”

The Chairman said the board would focus on grassroots football, women football, welfare for footballers, training of coaches/referees and encouraging education and sports.



Edeh, thereafter, announced a donation of N10 million and a Sienna minivan for the cash-strapped BSFA.

NAN reports that other members of the new 11-member board were elected unopposed and subsequently sworn-in.

The election was monitored by Nigeria Football Federation Executive Board members and FA chairmen among other stakeholders.

Edeh, a philanthropist and leading supporter of female football in Nigeria, replaces Margaret Icheen, who served for three terms before her election as an Executive Board Member of the NFF.