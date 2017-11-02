Gov. Obiano pledges early completion of airport

Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra state on Thursday reiterated his commitment toward completing the Anambra International Airport City project in a record time.

Obiano gave the assurance when he inaugurated his re-election campaign at Otuocha in Anambra East Local Government Area of ahead of the November 18, governorship election in the state.

He assured the people of the area that the airport city project would not only create jobs and other economic activities in the area, but also in the entire state and the South-East geo-political zone.

The governor said his administration was presently constructing major roads leading to the oilfields at Enugwu-Otu as well as the Orient Petroleum facility.

He, therefore, urged the people to have faith in his government’s ability to secure better living condition for them.

The Chairman of Obiano’s Re-election Campaign Committee, Chief Victor Umeh, said that the All Progressives Grand Alliance remained the only political party that could guarantee the welfare and development of the people.

Umeh called for massive support for Obiano and APGA to give the party relevance in the nation’s polity.

In a remark, Obinna Emeneka, the member representing Anambra East Constituency in the state House of Assembly, pledged his support for the re-election of Obiano in the area.

Emenaka commended the governor for the transformation he brought to the area.

Also speaking, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Political Matters, Chief Chinedu Obidigwe, said Obiano’s re-election was a matter of necessity.

Obidigwe said: “A vote for any other political party will return the state to the dark era of political godfatherism and anarchy.”

The Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Finance, Tony Olih, also pledged his support for the re-election of Obiano.