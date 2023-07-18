Gov. Makinde reappoints Justice Esan as OYACA Chairman, returns Board members 

828 828

Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde has approved the reappointment of Justice Eni Esan (rtd) as Chairman of the Board, Oyo State Anti-Corruption Agency (OYACA).

The development and others are contained in a letter signed by the Chief of Staff to the Governor, Otunba Segun Ogunwuyi.

According to a press release signed by Sulaimon Olanrewaju Tuesday, Justice Esan (rtd), who was the first female President of the Oyo State Customary Court of Appeal, was appointed as the pioneer Chairman of the anti-graft agency by Governor Makinde.

Makinde also approved the reappointment of Ehindero Olafola Lawrence, a Chief Superintendent of Police; Olopade Esther Afe, Prince Oyebade Oyedepo, Temidayo Adebayo Ayorinde and Ayobami Stephen Ashaolu as members.

Ibrahim Oyemola Tijani will still serve as Secretary to the Board of the agency.

According to the letter, the appointments are with immediate effect.

The Governor, while congratulating the Chairman and members of the Board, urged them to see their appointment as a call to serve the people of Oyo State.