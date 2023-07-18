Five Times Ireti Doyle Proved To Be A Screen Goddess

828 828

Iretiola Doyle needs little or no introduction to the world of stage play, television and film in Nigeria. An established writer, presenter, actress and producer, Iretiola has experienced the spectrum of acting in her two decades career span. The veteran Nollywood actress started her acting career at age 28 and first auditioned for a role in the movie, Riddles and Hope. Since then, the actress has never slowed down.

Over the past 25 years, Iretiola Doyle has played different roles, from Elizabeth in the movie, Fifty, to Jessica in the movie, Kasanova. Iretiola Doyle has earned her flowers and keeps proving she is a screen goddess with her excellent skills. As a result, she has been nominated for and won various awards throughout her career.

Check out five of some of her most outstanding and recent shows that keeps her at the top of our mind:

“Fuji House of Commotion” (1998-2001): Ireti Doyle’s role as Caro in the popular Nigerian sitcom “Fuji House of Commotion” endeared her to audiences across the country. Her comedic timing and ability to effortlessly bring her character to life made her an integral part of the show’s success. Ireti’s performance in this series showcased her versatility in both drama and comedy.

“Torn” (2013): In the movie “Torn,” Ireti Doyle delivered a powerful performance as the lead character, a mother who becomes entangled in emotions such as anguish, despair, and resilience showcasing her versatility as an actress.

“Dinner” (2016): Ireti Doyle’s portrayal of the character Olu in the movie “Dinner” was captivating. She effortlessly depicted a woman with a strong personality, navigating a strained marriage and hidden secrets. Her ability to command the screen and convey both strength and vulnerability made her performance truly outstanding.

“The Arbitration” (2016): Ireti Doyle’s role as Chief Mrs. Funlayo Johnson in “The Arbitration” demonstrated her prowess as a screen goddess. She portrayed a successful businesswoman and mother who finds herself entangled in a legal battle. Doyle’s portrayal of a strong-willed and confident character added depth and gravity to the film.

The Hidden (2023) : Ireti Doyle’s lead role as Flo Ade in the popular series “The Hidden” . which is a fictional thriller-drama with events and emotions expressed with characters in conflict at crucial moments of their lives is captivating. Being the executive producer of the show and the first series where she wrote, produced and starred as the lead character really makes this show a worthy viewing one as she conveys both her acting prowess and movie producer prowess. The Hidden airs on DSTV Africa Magic Showcase CH.151 at 8:30pm every Sunday.