Sanwo-Olu mourns ex-Lagos SSG, Omotilewa Aro-Lambo

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has mourned the passing of former Secretary to the Lagos State Government, Hon. Omotilewa Aro-Lambo.

Governor Sanwo-Olu described the death of Aro-Lambo, who died after illness at 81, as a big loss to the State.

He urged the family and political associates to immortalise the late politician.

Aro-Lambo was the Secretary to the Lagos State Government during the tenure of President Bola Tinubu as Governor of Lagos State between 1999 and 2007.

Prior to his emergence as SSG, Aro-Lambo served as member of the House of Representatives, representing Lagos Island Federal Constituency on the platform of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in the aborted Third Republic.

Governor Sanwo-Olu, in a condolence message on Thursday by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Gboyega Akosile, praised the late Aro-Lambo’s contribution to the governance, growth, and development of Lagos State during his lifetime.

The Governor commended the late politician for his impactful roles in Lagos politics, especially in Lagos Island division, where he made a lot of positive impact in the lives of the residents. He also commiserated with leaders and the entire people of Lagos Island on the demise of their illustrious son.

He said: “On behalf of the government and people of Lagos State, I want to express my sincere and heartfelt sympathy to the family, friends, and political associates of the late Secretary to the Lagos State Government (SSG), Hon. Omotilewa Aro-Lambo.

“The death of Hon. Omotilewa Aro-Lambo is a big loss to Lagos State. He made a lot of positive contributions to the growth and development of Lagos State as an SSG.

“He was a good ambassador of Lagos State during the aborted Third Republic and served the people of Lagos Island Federal Constituency, Lagos State and Nigerians at large passionately in the Green Chamber.

“Hon. Aro-Lambo also made a significant impact in Lagos politics as a member of the ruling party, especially in Lagos Island during the aborted Third Republic and current Fourth Republic.

“I pray that God will grant Hon. Omotilewa Aro-Lambo eternal rest and give the immediate family, friends, political associates and people of Lagos Island the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.”