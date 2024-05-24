One year in office: Ebonyi Airport runway to be ready in 10 days

The Ebonyi International Airport will soon be reopened for full flight operations.

This is following the assurance by the contractor handling the reconstruction of the runway that the project would be completed in ten days time.

Governor Francis Nwifuru who paid an inspection visit to the airport on Thursday as part of events to mark his one year in office, commended the contractor for his competence and job quality.

He explained that the reconstruction followed the discovery that the initial concrete used in building the runway was not fit for flight landing.

The Governor further explained that the contract for the runway reconstruction was later reviewed from its initial N13. 7 billion to N17 billion due to the present economic downturn.

He also added that the issue of regulation, milling and scarification of the previously existing runway built with concrete pavement were not covered in the initial contract.

Nwifuru said: “Due to the issue of our currency; the fluctuations, this job wanted to stop if not for the understanding between us and the contractor.

“When he started giving us skeletal services, we disagreed, and he called for an upward review.

“The job was awarded initially at N13.735 billion.

“The total square metre is above 220,000, and the total tonne is about 82,000.

“The total area covered is 3,100, that is 3.1 Km multiplied by 75 metres.

The review brought the job to N17. 8 billion, out of which above N15 billion has been paid the contractor, remaining only N1billion plus.”

Recall that the airport which was constructed by the immediate past administration in the state gulped the sum of N36 billion. It was commissioned by former President Muhammadu Buhari by the invitation of Umahi, towards the end of the administration.

It received few test flight operations under Umahi before it was sealed following the failure of the runway to meet the standard for safe flight operations.

The state supervisory engineer, Emmanuel Okoro who welcomed Governor Nwifuru to the site, commended the Governor for timely release of funds for the project.

Okoro said the runway and other projects of the Governor scattered all over the state were in tandem with his campaign promises of making Ebonyi the envy of other states.

Other projects inspected by the Governor included some of the ongoing 67 number duplexes for traditional rulers across the state, some of the ongoing 39 special secondary schools, the revamped state pipe production company, the ongoing housing estate for Izzo and Amaeze communities in Ishielu Local government area and the 23km Ogbaja road out of which 7 kilometers have been completed, among others.