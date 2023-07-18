Gov. Radda approves 23 new appointments

828 828

Governor Dikko Radda of Katsina State has approved the appointment of 14 Special Advisers and nine heads of agencies and parastatals.

A statement issued Tuesday by the Chief Press Secretary, Malam Ibrahim Kaula, said that the new appointees were to assist in effective running of the state.

“The appointments which are in accordance with Section 208, 2c and 2d of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 as amended, are with immediate effect.

“The newly-appointed Special Advisers are, Alhaji Abubakar Ahmadi-Tsanni, Sports and Social Development, Alhaji Mannir Mu’azu-Ruma, Market Development, Mallam Yusuf Ibrahim, Community Security Watch, and Alhaji Nasidi Mohammed-Danladi, Community Development.

“Others are: Alhaji Shafi’u Abdu-Duwan, Party Liaison, Alhaji Ya’u Ahmad, Employment Promotion and Alhaji Ya’u Gojo-Gojo, Political Affairs.

“Also listed are: Alhaji Shehu Abdu-Daura, Drugs and Narcotics, Mallam Nura Saleh-Katsayal, Primary Education, Alhaji Murtala Isah-Kankara, Assembly Matters, and Alhaji Mustapha Mahmud, Human Capital Development.

“Alhaji Nasiru Lawal-Aminu, Infrastructure Development, Alhaji Suleiman Yusuf-Jibia, Livestock and Grazing, and Alhaji Aminu Lawal, Youth Development,” he said.

He listed the nine newly-appointed heads of agencies and parastatals as: Prof. Sani Abubakar-Mashi, Chairman Board of Internal Revenue, Alhaji Surajo Yazid-Abukur, Managing Director, Katsina State Roads Maintenance Agency, and Alhaji Abubakar Matazu, General Manager, Rural Electrification Board.

Also listed are: Alhaji Haruna Musa-Rigoji, to serve as General Manager Katsina State Transport Authority, and Alhaji Ibrahim Tukur-Jikamshi, Director General, Katsina State Investment Promotion Agency.

Others are: Alhaji Umar Mammada, Executive Secretary, Drugs and Medical Supplies Agency Secretary, Dr Sabiu Liadi, General Manager, Katsina State Hospital Services Management Board, and Dr Abdurrahim Muhammad-Maaji, Chief Physician to the Governor.

He added that Alhaji Garba Dahiru-Bidawa, who was appointed member of Katsina State Electoral Commission, would await confirmation of the State House of Assembly.

Congratulating the appointees, the governor charged them to be honest and just in the discharge of their responsibilities.

“We have a big task ahead and you all must key into our strategic agenda, so as to build the Katsina State of our dream,” he said.