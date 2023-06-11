Katsina State Government revokes lands allocated illegally

The Katsina State Government has announced the revocation of all lands illegally allocated by some officials in Ministries, Departments and Agencies in the state.

This is contained in a circular by Alhaji Ado Yahaya, Director Human Resources, for the State Head of Civil Service.

The circular, dated June 6, 2023, addressed to all MDAs in the state, was made available to newsmen on Saturday.

It said: “Government observed with dismay the indiscriminate allocations of lands and carve outs, particularly around public buildings by some officials of the MDAs.

“To this end, all such practices must be stopped forthwith as only the government through the Ministry of Lands and Survey have the statutory right to allocate all lands in the state.

“In addition, all lands allocated indiscriminately without following due process are hereby revoked.

“Accordingly, any government official involved in such illegal allocation of land in the state will be severely sanctioned in line with the extant rules governing the service.”