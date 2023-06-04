Makinde: Why I sacked Auxiliary as PMS boss; names replacement

The Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, has offered reasons for his decision to sack the Chairman of the Disciplinary Committee of the Park Management System in Oyo State, Alhaji Mukaila Lamidi, aka Auxiliary.

Governor Makinde made the revelation on Sunday during a thanksgiving service to commemorate his Omituntun 2.0.

The service was held at the Cathedral of St. Peter, Aremo, Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

The Governor said: “Before the last election, it wasn’t as if there is no thugs, but we called them and told them the new Oyo State we want.

“We don’t want them to fight themselves, we don’t want fight to break from our garages every time.

“We told them, don’t fight anybody.

“If we are re-elected, we shall ensure we unite you so that everyone can get what belongs to him or her for people and the government to operate in the atmosphere of peace.

“But one of them said he can’t work with others.

“So I said two governments cannot operate in the state.

“There will only be one government.”

Makinde said the most important thing in Omituntun 2.0 is the upgrade of the condition of the people, adding that government will do everything possible to make the upgrade seamless and provide atmosphere for people to comply.

Meanwhile, the State Government on Sunday announced the former Secretary of the disbanded PMS, Oluwatomiwa Omolewa, as the new Chairman.

This was contained in a statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Sulaimon Olanrewaju, also announced Kasali Lawal, aka Baba Bola, as the Secretary.

The statement said the appointment was part of the reorganisation of the PMS embarked upon by the state government.