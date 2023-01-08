Gov. Lalong inaugurates new projects at Rhino Golf Club

Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau has inaugurated new projects at the Rhino Golf and Country Club, 3 Division of the Nigerian Army, Rukuba, near Jos, Plateau.

Inaugurating the projects Sunday, Lalong, represented by Dan Manjang, Commissioner for Information and Communication in the state, said the infrastructure would promote the game of golf in the state.

Some of the projects inaugurated include: practice range and complex, caddy shade, starter hut, dressing area, pro shop, among others.

The event was part of activities slated for the ongoing Maiden Amateur Golf Tournament organised by the club.

The governor, who thanked the leadership of club and the cantonment for improving the state of infrastructure in the state, promised to support the game of golf at all levels.

“Currently, we have six golf courses on the Plateau, the 7th one is on the way and this goes to show our commitment toward improving the game in the state and ountry at large.

“I will continue to support the growth and development of this game whether in office or out of office,” he said.

Earlier, Maj.-Gen. Ibrahim Ali, the General Officer Commanding (GOC) 3 division and patron of Rhino golf and country club, said the projects aimed at improving the quality of infrastructure at the club to make it conducive for players.

On the ongoing tournament, the GOC said it was organised in order to bring golfers to interact, adding that it would promote civil-military relation.

“This tournament is organised out of my deep desire to promote the game of golf; we also want to use it to bring golfers together to interact and promote civil-military relation.

“God’s willing, we will make this competition an annual event,” he said.

In a brief welcome remark, Col. Haruna Haruna, the Captain of the club, said the tournament attracted from all parts of the country.