Gov. Eno appoints SSG, CPS, Economic Adviser, others

Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom State has appointed Enobong Uwah as the Secretary to the State Government.

This was contained in a statement on Tuesday by Dr. Nathaniel Adiakpan, Permanent Secretary, Government House.

Uwa’s appointment takes immediate effect.

The statement also announced the appointments of Ekerete Udoh as the Chief Press Secretary and Anietie Usen as Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to the governor.

The statement also announced Otobong Idiong as the Chief of Protocol and Dr. Uduakobong Inam as Economic Adviser.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Udoh was the CPS and Senior Special Assistant on Media to Udom Emmanuel, the immediate past governor of the state for eight years.