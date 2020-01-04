Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, has commended Moro’a community in Kaura Local Government Area for keeping peace in the face of insecurity that bedeviled the area in recent past.

El-Rufai, who gave the commendation at the 2020 Annual Moro’a Cultural Festival held at Manchok on Saturday, said the peaceful disposition of the community in no small way helped to restore normalcy in the area.

The governor, represented by the Caretaker Committee Chairman of Kaura Local Government Area, Dr. Katukah Ayuba, congratulated the community for yet another cultural festival with a call on them to imbibe the values there in.

“I urge the Moro’a community to sustain the cultural festivity and support government’s policies which are all targeted towards the well-being of the people,” he said.

In a keynote address, Prof. Rose Nkom challenged organisers to regularly hold the event not just to fulfill all righteousness but use it to address challenges bedeviling the people.

Nkom, a Professor of Art, said the occasion should be an example worthy of emulation by upcoming generations in terms of steps taken to improve on the quality of life of the people.

Also speaking, the Chief of Moro’a, Mallam Tagwai Sambo, said the occasion was to thank God for the relative peace enjoyed and the bumper harvest recorded in the outgone year.

The Royal father used the occasion to appeal to the Kaduna State Government to consider the possibility of completing ongoing development projects in the area, especially Kagoro-Manchok-Jankasa Road.

Sambo also appealed for the completion of Government Girl’s Science Secondary School, Manchok among others.

Earlier, the President of Moro’a Development Association, Daniel Gaggah, challenged political office holders in the area to endeavour to create the desired impact to increase the pace of development.

Gaggah advised the youths to shun drugs addiction and other social vices to secure the future.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the occasion featured cultural displays, award presentation to deserving sons and daughters of the area and songs rendition to the admiration of all guests.