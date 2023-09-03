GOtv Boxing Night 29:  ‘Pretty Assassin’, ‘Black Tito’ boast ahead of title bout  

Female cruiserweight boxers, Celina Agwu ‘Pretty Assassin’ and Bolatito ‘Black Tito’ Oluwole have been threatening fire and brimstone ahead of the title clash scheduled for GOtv Boxing Night 29 on 24 September.

The bout is one of the six scheduled for the boxing showpiece, billed to hold at the Molade Okoya-Thomas Indoor Sports Hall of Teslim Balogun Stadium, Lagos, on September 24.

In an interview at her training base in Lagos, Pretty Assassin, a Police officer, said Black Tito will experience the wrath of an assassin. “There is a reason I’m called Assassin. I will show her why. She is about to face what she can not handle. This fight is ‘operation no mercy’. She will experience the wrath of the Pretty Assassin,” the Police officer said.

READ ALSO:

In a counter-boast, Black Tito said she will show the Police Corporal that a boxing ring is not a Police station. “I know she’s a Police officer and that doesn’t scare me a bit. I am a knockout specialist. A boxing ring is not a Police Station. I will show her why I am called Black Tito,” she said.

Both boxers are undefeated in their professional career. Pretty Assassin has a record of two knockout wins from her two professional fights, while Black Tito won all seven of her professional bouts, with a record of five knockouts.

Other bouts scheduled for the night include a welterweight national challenge between Taiwo Olowu ‘Gentle Boy’ and Ganiyu Kolawole ‘Energy’; a bantamweight fight involving Tunde Olojede ‘Turning Star’ and Habeeb Oladeji ‘Ige’, and a national lightweight challenge clash between Azeez Ayobami ‘Latest’ and Emmanuel Abimbola ‘Ability’.

Sodiq Adeleke ‘Happy Boy’ will also trade punches with Ibrahim Opeyemi ‘Golden Boy’, while Sifon Iwatt ‘Best’, will face Yusuf Mohammed ‘Omowest’ in a super flyweight category clash.

GOtv Boxing Night will broadcast live on SuperSport Variety 4 (DStv ch 209) and SuperSport Select 2(GOtv ch 64 Channel).