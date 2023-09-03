From Lagos to Sokoto, NDLEA records massive drug haul nationwide

Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency have recorded a massive haul of illicit drugs nationwide in the last one week.

The Director of Media and Advocacy of the agency, Femi Babafemi, made this known in a statement he issued on Sunday.

While operatives of the Lagos State Command of the Agency on August 28, 2023 arrested a suspect, Peter Iwebema, at Ikorodu with 79 and a half bags of cannabis sativa, weighing 864.5kg, their counterparts at Tincan Port Command intercepted 27 parcels of Colorado, weighing 13.5kg.

The seizure was made from a container: MSMU 5664550, coming from Toronto via Montreal, Canada during a joint examination with operatives of the Nigeria Customs Service.

The synthetic substance was discovered concealed in a bag hidden in a Ford Edge SUV, which was part of three units of used vehicles and motor parts in the container.

In Sokoto, operatives on August 29, 2023 arrested two male suspects: Nafiu Arzika, 30, and Jamilu Aminu, 35, with 330kg skunk, while another suspect: Ismaila Razak, 38, was nabbed with 34.5kg of same substance and 9.5 grams of methamphetamine on September 2, 2023 at Olodo area of Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

Across the states and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, NDLEA Commands intensified the Agency’s War Against Drug Abuse advocacy campaigns to schools, worship places, palaces and local communities among others.

For instance, the sensitisation lectures were conducted at Holy Trinity Gospel Church, Ogbomoso, Oyo State and for Muslim faithful at Jammatul Nasirul Islam mosque, Ilorin, the Kwara State capital; members of the Association of Hair Stylists in Ado Ekiti, the Ekiti State capital; leaders of road transport union in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital; traders at Kwata Market, Awka, the Anambra State capital; pregnant women at primary health care centre, Bonny, Rivers State; Dekara District Palace, Babana community in Borgu LGA; and at Noorul Huda Islamiyya school, Kafin Maiyaki.

While commending the officers and men of the Agency across the Commands for their efforts in drug supply reduction and drug demand reduction activities, the Chairman/Chief Executive of NDLEA, Brigadier General Mohamed Buba Marwa (Retd), charged them to remain steadfast.