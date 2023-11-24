Google’s Hustle Academy awards N75m to 15 Nigerian SMBs in funding initiative as 5,300 graduate 

A total of 5,300 small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs), across Africa today celebrated their graduation from Google’s Hustle Academy, showcasing their commitment to enhancing their business skills and knowledge.
The graduation marks a continuation of the programme’s impact, with over 10,300 entrepreneurs having participated since its inception in 2022.
The Hustle Academy program, designed to address specific challenges faced by SMBs in Africa, offers practical skills and resources to help these businesses grow.
This year’s graduation adds to the momentum gained from last year’s 5,000 graduates, reflecting a growing community of businesses engaged in continuous learning and improvement.
Alongside the graduation, 15 SMBs have been chosen to receive support from the N75 million Hustle Academy Fund.
This initiative is aimed to provide a combination of financial assistance, mentorship and business tool access to some of the most promising Nigerian SMBs.
The recipients represent various industries and demonstrate the creativity of Nigerian entrepreneurs.
They are:
Ifeoma Augusta Anselem – Rae’s Clothing
Femi Bolaji – Wauley Projects Limited
Nafisa Abdulrazaq Sabo – Pinch N’ Dash
Funmilola Moronke Agbayewa – Segunfunmi foods Nigeria Limited
Chigozie Bashua – The Nut Place Limited
John Samuel Andefiki – Kita Farm
Hussaini Aliyu Baba – Lead Way Family Poultry
Aminu Abdulkarim – A.A.K. Shoes
Constance Ufuoma Edesiri – Stance Fashion Empire
Chikere Onyinyechi Breakthrough – Clozetsales
Anita Aletor – Rotela Business Synergy
Ojo Femi Christopher – Foodlane ventures
Angela Jidechukwu Nwabueze – Jelapetra Farms Ltd
Eniola Robert – Ennie Wears
Blessing Akpan – Inyene Agro processing factory Ltd
Olumide Balogun, Google West Africa Country Director, said: “The passion and resilience shown by these SMBs are truly inspiring. The Hustle Academy is a testament to what focused training and resources can achieve. We are not just celebrating their graduation today; we are recognizing their potential to reshape and invigorate the Nigerian business landscape.”
Femi Bolaji, Founder of Wauley Projects Limited, a graduate from Nigeria and one of the 15 fund recipients, commented, saying: “The Hustle Academy has equipped us with vital business knowledge, and being selected for the fund is a significant boost that will propel our business forward.”
The graduates and fund recipients represent a diverse array of in