Small Doctor speaks as fire guts his house + Video

Fire has gutted the house of popular Nigerian singer, Adekunle Temitope, popularly known as Small Doctor.

Small Doctor confirmed the incident at his Lagos State home in a post on his Instagram page on Thursday.

He said no life was lost to the fire despite the fact that properties worth millions of naira were consumed, with a viral video showing some persons trying to salvage some items and put out the fire.

He said: “No pressure, for the Lord is with me.

“No life was lost.

“Ile Alaafin to jo, ewa lo bu kun, that is to say king house wey burn na make beautification fit plenty.

“Iyanu mashele soonest.

“Mi o foh, I no break.”