Police arrest three suspected kidnappers in Jigawa

The Jigawa State Police Command says it has arrested three suspects over alleged kidnapping in Dutse Local Government Area of the state.

The Spokesman of the Command, Lawan Shiisu, confirmed the arrest in a statement on Thursday in Dutse.

He said operatives of the Command arrested the suspects on November 18, 2023 at Rigija settlement in Hara Village, Dutse LGA.

Shiisu, a Deputy Superintendent of Police, said the police recovered 29 cows, four sheep, a broken Rifle butt, one chain and a motorcycle with registration number KMC 790 HJ.

The police spokesman said the items had been suspected to belong to the fleeing kidnappers.

READ ALSO:

Violations against journalists addressed at Addis Ababa meet

REA to electrify community with 900kWp interconnected mini-grid

PDP Governors tasks FG on new revenue sharing formula

He said: “The Police received a distress call on November 17 at about 1:30 a.m. from Kwaimawa village on the same date that unidentified persons armed with dangerous weapons stormed the village and kidnapped Alhaji Shehu Kwaimawa, a 63-year-old businessman.

“The suspects allegedly robbed the victim of unspecified amount of money before taking him away.

“Upon receipt of the report, the police moved to the scene where they discovered that the hoodlums, who came by foot have fled with the victim to unknown destination.”

Shiisu said an intelligence report showed that the kidnappers released the victim at Baranda Forest in Dutse LGA.

He said that further investigations led to the arrest of three suspects identified by the kidnapped victim to be among the abductors.

According to him, the suspects will be charged to court upon completion of investigation.