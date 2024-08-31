God has been good to us in Ekiti, Oyebanji declares at monthly worship programme 

Ekiti State Governor, Biodun Oyebanji has attributed the significant development being witnessed in the state and success recorded by his administration in critical sectors so far to the divine grace of God and the support of the people.

Governor Oyebanji stated this during the August edition of the monthly Evening of Praise and Worship programme held at the Lady Jibowu hall, Government House, Ado Ekiti, on Friday.

He said his government has been able to record various achievements within a short time due to the divine help of God.

Sharing his thoughts on the current state of the nation and the challenges faced by states across the country, the Governor admitted that when he considered the difficult economic situation, he often found himself wondering how Ekiti has been able to achieve so much in such a short time.

Present at the event were top government officials including the Deputy Governor, Chief Monisade Afuye; Head of Service, Dr Folakemi Olomojobi; members of the State Executive Council, some members of the state House of Assembly, wife of the Speaker, State House of Assembly, Mrs Aribasoye and top civil servants.

While maintaining that the past 22 months have been transformative for Ekiti, the Governor said he remained thankful to God for the success recorded so far by his administration.

The Governor added that he remained optimistic that the future of the state is bright because God is in control and would always provide the direction as well as resourceful men and women that will drive the shared prosperity agenda.

Also Read:

He assured the people that as long as they appreciate God for his blessings, they will always receive more, adding that the monthly programme was designed as an avenue for government officials to thank God for his blessings on the state and to show that success in any endeavor is not about efforts alone, but through God’s grace.

“When I look at the situation in the country and the little we have been able to do, I keep asking myself how? If you look at where we are coming from and how far we have come, you will agree with me that God’s presence is with us. God is passing through the state and I know before we complete this tenure, it will be glaring to everybody in the state,” the Governor asserted.

Earlier, the Chairman of Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Ekiti State Chapter, Rev Emmanuel Aribasoye had encouraged the congregation to cultivate the habit of appreciating God for the peace and progress being enjoyed in the state even as he landed the state government for the monthly programme.

Post Views: 0