Oyo issues stern warning to traffic offenders, sensitises Oyo PMS

The Oyo State Government has embarked on a sensitisation campaign for Park Management System (PMS) and road users in a bid to ensure compliance with traffic regulations and enhance road safety across the state.

The initiative, led by the Chairman, Oyo State Road Traffic Management Authority (OYRTMA), Major Adekoya Adesagba (Rtd), was carried out by all Zonal Commanders, who were tasked with sensitising commuters in their respective zones.

According to Adesagba the sensitization program is aimed to educate PMS and road users on the importance of adhering to traffic rules and regulations, as well as the consequences of non-compliance.

Adesagba stressed further that his agency is committed to providing a conducive environment for motorists and road users, while also ensuring that traffic regulations are strictly enforced.”

By sensitising PMS and road users, the government hopes to reduce road accidents, traffic congestion, and other related issues, thereby promoting a safer and more efficient transportation system in the state.

During the campaign, Zonal Commander, Sanyo Zone, Dr. Saheed Adesokan who is also the State Commander emphasised the need for cooperation and support from all stakeholders in ensuring a safe and orderly transportation system in Oyo State.

According to him, “we need everyone’s support to make our roads safer and more efficient.”

Commander Adesokan stressed, urging park management systems and road users to take ownership of their roles in maintaining traffic discipline.

In a related development, the Oyo State Road Traffic Management Authority (OYRTMA) also embarked on a special operations enforcement exercise led by the Chairman, Maj. Adekoya (Rtd) and the General Manager, Commander, Ayoade Adeoye.

During the exercise, about 52 traffic offenders were apprehended and duly fined.

Most of the offenders apprehended during the exercise were engaged in one-way driving, a clear violation of traffic laws as well as light violation, while others were found selling motors on the road, an illegal activity that poses a significant risk to road safety.

This highlights the need for continued public education and enforcement efforts to combat these dangerous behaviours and promote a safer and more orderly transportation system in the state.

