Fee hike protest: UI management gives students three-week break

The management of the University of Ibadan has given students of the institution a three-week break following recent protests against fee increments.

The institution’s registrar, Ganiyu Saliu, announced the break in an internal memo obtained by the News Agency of Nigeria in Ibadan on Saturday.

According to him, the break will be from Saturday to September 20.

Saliu said the break, approved by the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Kayode Adebowale, on behalf of the Senate, was decided upon at the management meeting with the Students’ Union on Friday.

However, the registrar says the break will give the students ample time to complete their online registrations.

“The 2023/2024 first semester examinations will start on September 23 and the portal for registration will be closed on September 20.

“There will be no re-opening of the portal for fee payment or course registration after September 20.

“Students who do not register appropriately will not be allowed to write examinations,” he said.

According to him, all students have been directed to vacate the campus by 2.00 p.m. on Saturday in strict compliance with the management’s directives.

“The halls of residence will be reopened for students from noon on September 20,” he said.

NAN recalls the students began an indefinite protest on Thursday following the university’s decision to increase school fees as approved by its senate and upheld by the institution’s Governing Council.

The council, chaired by Chief Adebisi Akande, considered the reviewed schedule of levies for newly admitted and returning undergraduate students in the 2023/2024 academic session during its inaugural meeting.

It sympathised with the students but noted that the review was necessary given the current economic realities and the university’s commitment to ensuring quality teaching and research.

It, however, encouraged students to take advantage of the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND) and sundry scholarships instituted by the university and other well-meaning philanthropists.

