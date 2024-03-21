Ghanaian Afropop star graces Glo-sponsored African Voices Playmakers

African Voices Playmakers, a Globacom-sponsored magazine programme of the Cable News Network, this week celebrates the unique talent of Ghana’s Afropop and reggae musician, Stonebwoy.

The 36-year-old, whose real name is Livingstone Etse Satekla, describes himself as the “King of Afro-dancehall”.

He spoke in a no-holds-barred interview with CNN’s Larry Madowo.

He is the CEO of a musical group known as Burniton domiciled in Accra, Ghana.

His renown is strengthened by his dedication to uniting the Black diaspora through his genre of music.

Stonebwoy is a recipient of several awards and recognitions, including the Best International Act: Africa category at the 2015 BET Awards and Artist of the Year at the 2015 Ghana Music Awards.

He is also a recipient of two Billboard plaques as well as the Golden Club plaque from Boomplay after surpassing 100 million streams on the platform.

He was listed as part of the 2019 50 (fifty) young CEOs by YCEO and Avance media.

The list was inaugurated in 2018 to honour distinguished young individuals who are committed to providing solutions to some of Ghana’s problems.

Stonebwoy is also an actor who has featured in two big budget movies “Happy Death Day” and “My name is Ramadan”.

African Voices Playmakers will be on the DSTV Channel 401 on Saturday at 7:30am with repeat broadcast the same day at 11am.

Further rebroadcasts will be on Sunday 3:30am, 6pm and on Monday at 3am.

The edition will be repeated next week Saturday at 7:30am, 11am; on Sunday at 4:30am, 7pm; and on Monday at 4am.