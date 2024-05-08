Gas explosion kills three, injures one in Lagos

No fewer than three persons have been confirmed dead and one person was injured following a gas cylinder explosion that occurred in Lekki area of Lagos State on Tuesday.

This was disclosed in a statement issued by the Director/CEO, Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, Margaret Adeseye, on Tuesday night.

Adeseye said the agency got an emergency call for the fire incident at 3:34 pm on Tuesday.

She stated further that, “It is an explosion involving an LNG (industrial gas) cylinder of about 50 kg assembled at the frontage of a row of shops. LNG cylinders of about 50 kg exploded.”

“Lekki Phase II Fire Station of LSFRS complemented by Health Environment officials, Military Officials, FRSC Officials, Ibeju Lekki Local Government. Mishandling of Gas cylinder leading to the explosion. Three bodies were recovered dead and one injured,” she added.