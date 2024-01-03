Full list of foreign universities banned by NUC in Nigeria

Following the Federal Government’s suspension of the evaluation and accreditation of degree certificates from the Republic of Benin and Togo, a list of the affected institutions has emerged.

The Eagle Online recalls that the Federal Ministry of Education made the announcement of the suspension on Tuesday.

It said this followed an undercover investigation conducted by a Nigerian online platform that exposed the activity of a degree mill in Cotonou.

According to the investigation, the investigative reporter bagged a degree from Cotonou University within six weeks and also participated in the mandatory one-year National Youth Service Corps scheme.

Following this development, the National Universities Commission on its website made known the 18 universities already identified as affected by the decision.

1. University of Applied Sciences and Management, Port Novo, Republic of Benin, or any of its other campuses in Nigeria.

2. Volta University College, Ho, Volta Region, Ghana, or any of its other campuses in Nigeria.

3. The International University, Missouri, USA, Kano and Lagos Study Centers; or any of its campuses in Nigeria.

4. Collumbus University, UK operates anywhere in Nigeria.

5. Tiu International University, UK operates anywhere in Nigeria.

6. Pebbles University, UK operates anywhere in Nigeria.

7. London External Studies UK operates anywhere in Nigeria.

8. Pilgrims University operates anywhere in Nigeria.

9. West African Christian University operates anywhere in Nigeria.

10. EC-Council University, USA, Ikeja Lagos Study Centre.

11. Concept College/Universities (London) Ilorin or any of its campuses in Nigeria.

12. Houdegbe North American University campuses in Nigeria.

13. Irish University Business School London, operating anywhere in Nigeria.

14. University of Education, Winneba, Ghana, operating anywhere in Nigeria.

15. Cape Coast University, Ghana, operating anywhere in Nigeria.

16. African University Cooperative Development, Cotonou, Benin Republic, operating anywhere in Nigeria.

17. Pacific Western University, Denver, Colorado, Owerri Study Centre.

18. Evangel University of America and Chudick Management Academic, Lagos.