The Federal Road Safety Corps on Friday announced that its fight against corrupt officers would be intensified, as it was also prepared to reduces auto crashes on the roads.

The FRSC Corps Marshal, Dr Boboye Oyeyemi, who made the disclosure at a Press Conference on Anti-Corruption Efforts of FRSC in Abuja, said that about 172 personnel were currently being investigated.

Oyeyemi said that the Corps had collaborated with the ICPC and DSS in ensuring the outright arrest of any personnel found engaging in acts that would negatively affect its reputation.

The corps marshal also said that a joint surveillance special team was constituted to regularly patrol and monitor activities of the Corps’ corrupt personnel across the country.

“That surveillance operations yielded positive results as over 70 staff were arrested in two tactical swoops, apart from other pockets of arrest made through the instrumentalities of internal regulatory mechanism of the Corps.

‘’We have made additional 71 arrests, with the cases currently undergoing investigations.

“Meanwhile, 31 staff of the corps who were arrested by other security agencies are being tried for different infractions, leading to apprehension and desperation by some of those affected.

“In all, 172 personnel are being investigated and to be prosecuted in courts of Law,” he said.

Oyeyemi said that the clampdown was in line with President Muhammadu Buhari’s ongoing efforts at fighting corruption in the country.

According to him, the move is to protect the huge national economic resources and intellectual property of the nation.

Oyeyemi said that the FRSC was resolute in its commitment to sustain this clampdown by identifying and ridding itself of corrupt personnel.

“In 2019 alone, we have had a total of 62 personnel who had their appointments terminated.

‘’This consists of 14 officers and 48 Marshals with several other receiving various degrees of punishment in accordance with the provisions of the FRSC regulations on discipline,” he said.

Oyeyemi said that the Corps had also collaborated with Akin Fadeyi Foundation and the MacArthur Foundation to launch an App for anti-corruption.

He said that the App was developed for reporting cases of extortion, bribery or disservice.

Oyeyemi said that the Corps had also established a National Traffic Radio with frequency 107.1 FM to serve as direct medium for members of the public to lodge complaints.

“The 122 toll free numbers apart from emergency calls also serves as a platform to receive public complaints of any disservice.

“The test transmission preparatory towards the full broadcast has commenced,” he said.

The Corps Marshal urged the public to always report any erring personnel of the Corps, adding that the FRSC would take disciplinary action against such personnel.

Oyeyemi assured the public that the FRSC had made adequate arrangements to effectively manage vehicular movements during the festive period.