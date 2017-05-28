FRSC records 22 deaths in road accidents in Edo

LATEST NEWS:
Accident-victims-being-attended-to-by-FRSC-officials.jpg
Samuel Odukoya, the Sector Commander, disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria in Benin on Monday

The Federal Road Safety Corps, Edo State Command said that it recorded 22 deaths in 44 Road Traffic Crashes between April and May.
Samuel Odukoya, the Sector Commander, disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria in Benin on Monday.
Odukoya said that 15 of the crashes were fatal, with eight occurring in April and seven in May, resulting in the deaths of 10 persons and 12 persons in the two months respectively.
He further told NAN that the total casualties recorded in the period under review was 187 with 101 casualties in April and 86 in May.
He stated that of these numbers, 91 persons were injured in April and 74 in May, bringing the total number of injured people during the period to 165.
The sector commander, however, attributed the drop in road traffic crashes in the state to the installation of the Speed Limiting Device by commercial vehicles.
He also said that the command was constantly sensitising motorists on the need for reduced speed, in order to be able to control the vehicle, especially during mishaps with the onset of the rains.
Odukoya said that the corps had observed that some commercial transport companies were re-adjusting the speed limiting device, adding:” We will soon clamp down on those transport companies”.


