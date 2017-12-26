Former Peru football official found not guilty in bribery case

Former Peru football federation President, Manuel Burga, was found not guilty on Tuesday of racketeering conspiracy by a US jury in New York.

Burga was charged along with Juan Napout, the former president of the South American football governing body, CONMEBOL, and Paraguay’s football federation, and Jose Marin, former president of Brazil football federation.

They were charged with taking bribes in exchange for the award of valuable marketing and media rights to international football matches.

Napout and Marin were both convicted on several counts on Friday, following a five-week trial in federal court in Brooklyn.

Reuters/NAN.