Flooding: NEMA supports 22,000 households in Jigawa

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), has begun distribution of relief items to 22,000 households affected by the 2022 flood disaster in Jigawa.

The Director-General of the Agency, Mustapha Ahmed said this at the inauguration of the distribution exercise, Monday in Dutse.

He said the intervention was being implemented under the 2023 Special National Economic and Livelihood Emergency Intervention (SNELEI), designed to ameliorate the sufferings of affected persons.

Represented by Alhaji Musa Zakari, Director, Human Resource Management in the agency, Ahmed said the Agency was distributing economic strengthening equipment to provide livelihood support to the affected families.

He listed the items to include sewing and grinding machines, food and non food items, mats, blankets, nets, cooking utensils and detergents.

“NEMA is distributing hybrid seeds, herbicides, pesticides, growth enhancers, liquid fertiliser, water pumps and sprayers to the farmers, to enable them to cultivate their farmlands.

“While the livelihood support is to help artisans to improve their businesses and sustain themselves”.

The State Governor Umar Namadi, lauded the gesture, describing it as timely that would ease the sufferings being experienced by the victims of the disaster.

Represented by his Deputy, Aminu Usman, the Governor said the gesture demonstrated government commitment towards improving the wellbeing of its citizens.

While urging the beneficiaries to ensure effective utilisation of the items, Namadi warned against diversion of the commodities.