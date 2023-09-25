Police arrest man for stealing vehicle in Ondo

Police in Ondo State said they have arrested a 59- year-old man, Adetokunbo Adeojo, for allegedly stealing a vehicle at Igoba in Akure North Local Government Area of the State.

SP Funmilayo Odunlami-Omisanya, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), made this known in a statement made available to newsmen Monday in Akure.

Odunlami-Omisanya, who explained that a case of car stolen was reported at the police station, said that the vehicle had been recovered from Kano state where the suspect took it to.

According to her, on the August 21, 2023, an Almera Nissan car was stolen by unknown thieves at Igoba Area in Akure.

The PPRO said that one Adetokunbo Adeojo, aged 59 years, was heard arguing with someone over the phone on non-remittance of the proceeds from a stolen vehicle and the police was alerted.

Odunlami-Omisanya said that police swung into action and was able to arrest the suspect who later confessed that the vehicle was stolen from Akure and taken to Kano.

“But they were unable to sell the car because the buyer insisted on the original copies of the car documents, while they were trying to forge the document in Kaduna.

“The Police at Tafa Division Kaduna were informed and his partner Felix Edward ‘m’ 37 years, was arrested while he escaped.

“Meanwhile, the other suspect has been handed over to the Command while the third suspect whom he had an argument with is currently at large,” police said

Similarly, Odunlami-Omisanya said that the command had also arrested two suspected cultists, Mayokun Olamide, ‘m aged 27years, and Pelumi Folorunsho, ‘m’ aged 26years, in possession of illegal firearms.

The PPRO, who said that the police got an Intel that suspected cultists were hiding in Mayowa area of Oda road in Akure, said that immediately men of the Special Anti-Cultism Squad were alerted and the two suspects arrested.

“In the course of searching the house, One Alex Oluyide, ‘m’, who hid himself in the ceiling was caught with a bag, two locally-made guns with live cartridges, a mask and four customized Aiye Confraternity cap was found in the bag,” she said.

According to the PPRO, the suspects, during interrogation, confessed to be members of Aiye Confraternity, saying the suspects will be charged to court at the end of investigation.