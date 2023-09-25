Ondo Assembly serves Deputy Governor, Aiyedatiwa, letter of allegation

The Ondo State House of Assembly has served his Deputy Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, letter of allegation signalling his impeachment process.

Speaker of the House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Olamide Oladiji, while briefing newsmen Monday in Akure, said Aiyedatiwa was served today through a substituted service.

Ondo State House of Assembly, Wednesday during plenary session directed the clerk to write the Deputy Governor on alleged gross misconducts.

According to Oladiji, Since Wednesday September 20, the house had been trying to see how to serve Aiyedatiwa the notice, but was unable to achieve it until it went through the court.

“We got an affidavit from the court through substituted service, so he has been served through his office. It was received by his secretary.

“Although there are people sending me messages to suppress me, I am not under any pressure, except the threats. This is a legislative assignment,” he said.

The Speaker also alleged a threat to his life due to fetish objects dropped at the entrance to his official lodge early today.

He called on the people of the state and security agencies to track the perpetrators.

“Very early this morning, when I was about going out, I saw an object in front of my lodge. These threats started since the day we started the impeachment process. I have been receiving strange calls.

“My life has also been under serious threat from unknown people. I want to call on the people of Ondo State and security operatives to track these people down,” he said.