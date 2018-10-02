Flood: Okowa appeals to FG, others for more relief materials to Delta 

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta on Tuesday appealed to the Federal Government, the organised private sector and individuals to deploy more relief materials to assuage the suffering of flood victims in the state.

The governor made the appeal when he visited the Holding Camps in Patani Local Government Area of the state, to ascertain how the victims were fairing.

He said that adequate manpower had been deployed to the camps adding that the demands of the victims had risen as many of them continued to seek refuge.

Okowa said: “We have been to several camps and you can see that members of the flood committee are working round the clock.

“In this camp, we have more than 1, 500 people and there are several camps set up in this area because out of the 16 communities, 11 are under water which is a sad situation.

“Every other town that I have visited the Holding Camps are in one school or the other, but the schools in this area have been submerged.

“The water may take time to recede; I just hope the Federal Government will urgently intervene to complement what we are doing as a state.

“I must thank all the people of Delta, touched and have donated one relief material or the other to assist the victims of the flood.

“I call on the organised private sector and individuals to please, if you have an extra, come to the aide of these victims.”

The governor commended the people of Patani LGA for their cooperation and unity of purpose and for constructing temporary structures at the camps to make the victims comfortable.

He said: “I am impressed with the level of organisation in this camp; it is neat despite the sad development.

“The people are facing the reality of the fact that they may not get to their communities for some time.

“Certainly, we will continue to do our best for them to be comfortable, the medical team is okay and with the registration of individual families.

“We shall work out how best to get them resettled when the flood water recedes.

“This is a time we should be our brother’s keepers.”

The Commissioner, Bureau for Special Duties, Ernest Ogwezzy, who conducted the governor round the camp said that the population of people in different camps were on the increase.

He traced the development to the fact that the water level had continued to submerge communities.