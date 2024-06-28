Five confirmed dead in fresh attack on Plateau community 

Five persons have reportedly been killed with three houses razed down in a fresh attack on Wednesday night in the Hwrra community, Kwall district, Irigwe Chiefdom of the Bassa local government area of Plateau State.

It was gathered that the incident happened at the time residents had retired to bed, and one survivor is now hospitalized.

Confirming the tragic incident, the National Publicity Secretary of Irigwe Development Association, IDA, Sam Jugo, said, ” There was an attack on the night of 26th June 2024 at about 10 p.m. by criminal elements suspected to be Fulani herders at Hwrra, Kwall axis, Bassa LGA.

“The incident claimed the lives of five innocent Rigwe souls, namely: Mrs Jummai Matthew, 67 yrs, Martha Danladi, 13 yrs, Meshack Matthew, 18 yrs, Bari John, 30 yrs, and Robert Sunday, 7 yrs.

“Maryamu Sunday was severely injured and presently receiving medical attention at an undisclosed medical facility. Three houses were also razed down.”

Jugo noted the incident is “heartbreaking, wicked, condemnable, unprovoked, and coming at a time that all well-meaning Rigwe natives are working tirelessly to ensure peace reigns at home and environs.

“The leadership of the Irigwe Development Association conveys words of comfort to the immediate families and all Rigwe brethren at home and in the diaspora.

“May God comfort us even as we trust that the security agencies will do the needful.”