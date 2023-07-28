First BBNaija All Stars Saturday Party: What fans expect

828 828

Big Brother Naija is popular for a few things: the youthful housemates, wild parties and all the gorgeous fashion, all leading to an intense generation of highlights.

Yet the best time so far to enjoy all three elements is at the Saturday night raves, where housemates let it all down.

This newly premiered season, BBNaija All Stars, promises to have the most fun parties as the former housemates who have returned for a second run in Biggieverse have enough experience to know the wilder the parties, the bigger the highlight.

If we doubted that for a second, the constant chatter in-house about the upcoming first-ever All-Stars Saturday party has assuaged those concerns.

Former Level Up housemates Doyin and Ilebaye discussed their expectations on Wednesday.

That same day, Cross told Pere that he expects the ladies to be much more open to games after a fun night at the Biggieverse club.

As the housemates look forward to what promises to be the biggest TV party of the year, the viewers also anticipate what is to come.

Here are six things the fans can expect:

1. Great music: Everyone can expect great music from one of Nigeria’s top DJs – the line of maestros from seasons past go from DJ Sose – DJ Exclusive – DJ Consequence – so, it could be anyone this Saturday. Also, in former seasons, Big Brother has surprised the housemates with performances from top-charting musicians. So, we have our fingers crossed to see what he does this year. Still, the parties can serve as your miniature house party, and you and your friends can vibe with the housemates.

2. New dance moves: The housemates always have a trick or two up their sleeves. From Kidd’s hilarious routines to Alex’s expert moves and Angel and Mercy’s stripper moments, you will pick up a new dance tip.

3. Ship sailing or Wrecking: there are a couple of ships already setting sail, like Soma and Angel, Ilebaye and Cross/ Neo/ Whitemoney, Mercy and Pere, and Adekunle and Cee-C. The Saturday night party is usually the best push for the ships to move forward, thanks to the dark lighting and the copious amount of alcohol available. So keep your eyes peeled for new movements with the couples or emerging ships.

4. Gossip reveals and fights: Since the music is often very loud, the housemates use the opportunity to gossip about others and house happenings. Sometimes those gossip sessions lead to secret reveals and big frights when housemates confront each other about what was said, who said what, and why they said it.

5. A Biggie twist?: Biggie loves throwing random surprises at housemates during and after the Saturday parties. The revelations could be as mild as a surprise performance or as game-changing as a new housemate. But whatever Biggie has in store, he can bring it on because we are ready!

6. The after-party drama: What’s a BBNaija Saturday party without some after-party drama? These moments range from steamy make-out sessions to lovers’ squabbles, nasty truth-or-dare games, or full-blown altercations. Whatever the case with these all-stars, we are here for it all!

Watch the Saturday night party at 10pm on the BBNaija 24/7 channel, DStv ch. 198 and GOtv ch. 49.

Also catch the recap during the Sunday live show, hosted by Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, on Africa Magic Family, Urban and Showcase at 7pm.

Remember that you can watch the show anywhere in Nigeria on the DStv App or across Africa.