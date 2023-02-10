FIFA Best FIFA Men, Women’s Coach revealed

FIFA has announced the finalists for The Best FIFA Women’s Coach and The Best FIFA Men’s Coach awards for the 2022 edition of The Best FIFA Football Awards.

The final three nominees for The Best FIFA Women’s Coach are (in alphabetical order): Sonia Bompastor (Olympique Lyonnais), Pia Sundhage (Brazilian National Team) and Sarina Wiegman (English National Team)

The final three nominees for The Best FIFA Men’s Coach are (in alphabetical order): Carlo Ancelotti (Real Madrid CF), Pep Guardiola (Manchester City FC) and Lionel Scaloni (Argentinian National Team).

These two awards are given to the outstanding coaches in women’s and men’s football as voted for by an international jury respectively comprising the current coaches of all women’s/men’s national teams (one per team), the current captains of all women’s/men’s national teams (one per team), one specialist journalist from each territory represented by a national team and fans registered on FIFA.com.

The full voting and award process is detailed in the Rules of Allocation.

In addition, the finalists for The Best FIFA Women’s Player, The Best FIFA Men’s Player and the FIFA Puskás Award will be communicated on February 10, 2023.

All the winners of The Best FIFA Football Awards 2022 will be crowned at a special ceremony on February 27, 2023 in Paris.