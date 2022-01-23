The Managing Director of the Federal Housing Authority, Senator Gbenga Ashafa, says the agency is creating mass employment opportunities through astronomical increase in housing delivery nationwide.

The employment vow was contained in a statement issued by the FHA Spokesman, Kenneth Chigelu, in Lagos on Saturday.

The statement said Ashafa spoke during a handover of keys to beneficiaries of 60 houses in Academic Garden City, Kalgo, Birnin Kebbi, Kebbi State on Friday.

It stated that the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, conducted the handover of the project executed by the Federal Mortgage Bank in collaboration with FHA Mortgage Bank.

Ashafa, who is also the Chairman of FHA Mortgage Bank, also announced the commencement of an affordable housing estate in Kebbi State.

He said the project was in line with his management’s resolve to expand construction across the country.

He said the goal was to use the housing sector to drive President Muhammadu Buhari’s vision of “stimulating the economy, creating jobs and lifting more citizens out of poverty”.

He said: “We have to use the value chain benefits of the housing sector to help create jobs for our people.

“Apart from giving our citizens befitting and affordable accommodation, our projects will help employ our youths and reduce greatly all forms of crimes.”

He said the new project to be flagged off in Kebbi was a collaboration between FHA and the FMBN and expected to start soon with capacity of creating thousands of jobs.

Earlier, Ashafa had inspected the site of a 150 hectares of land for the proposed estate to be located in Kalgo, Birnin Kebbi, Kebbi State.