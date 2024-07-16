FG, UAE meet to fine-tune resumption of flights, issuance of visa

Officials of the Federal Government of Nigeria and those of the United Arab Emirates have met to fine-tune the modalities for the resumption of flights by Emirates Airlines and issuance of visa to Nigerians.

The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, disclosed this in a post on his X handle.

In the post on Monday, Keyamo confirmed a meeting between a team he headed and that of the UAE, led by the country’s Ambassador to Nigeria, Salem Saeed Al-Shamsi.

He said: “Following the announcement of the resumption of issuance of UAE visas to Nigerians and the resumption of direct flights between both countries, earlier this evening I held a private meeting with the UAE ambassador to Nigeria, Salem Saeed Al-Shamsi to fine-tune some modalities for the resumption of these activities in view of the newly-established rapprochement.”

The Eagle Online recalls that the Minister of Information and National Orientations, Mohammed Idris, had on Monday announced the resumption of visa issuance to Nigerians by the UAE.

This will come with the resumption of flights to and fro Nigeria by Emirates Airlines.

This is coming after the Federal Government defrayed its debt to international airlines flying in and out of the country.

It also comes months after President Bola Tinubu went on a diplomatic shuttle to Dubai, UAE to resolve the face-off between the two countries.

