Salute to Soyinka, Osoba, Obaigbena, by Reuben Abati 

I write about three icons born in the month of July – July People – not in the sense in which students of literature are wont to think of Nadine Gordimer’s novel of the same title – which correctly is actually July’s People (1981) -but in terms of the horoscopic significance of the month of July and the people born under the Zodiac sign of Cancer (June 21 – July 22). Cancer is the fourth sign of the Zodiac sign, and it does not simply mean that persons who are born under the sign would end up with Cancer as an ailment. Rather, the significant elements associated with this sign are Water and the planet, Moon, and the symbol is the Crab.

Astrologists describe them as persons who are compassionate, creative, inquisitive, changeable, sensitive and protective.

They work hard because they want to be the best at what they do. Prominent Cancerians we are told include Princess Diana, Tom Hanks, Tom Cruise, Arianna Grande, Harrison Ford, Selena Gomez, Jaden Smith, Forest Whitaker – intensely creative persons, stand-out figures who just want to excel. Within the week, there have been Nigerians born under this Zodiac sign whose celebration on their birthdays has proven to be impressive moments on this year’s cultural calendar: Professor Akinwande Oluwole Soyinka (July 13), Prince Nduka Obaigbena (July 14), Aremo Olusegun Osoba (July 15). They are on every count, persons worthy of celebration given their monumental achievements in their fields of engagement and the impact they have made on society and the enormous influence that they continue to wield. Soyinka, also known as W.S., Prof., Kongi, Eni Ogun, was 90. Obaigbena, known as the Duke or Prince, Chairman turned 65 on July 14. Osoba, also known as Akinrogun, Aremo, Oluwo Oba is 85: each in his own way, a major national figure, meaning different things to many people, but altogether distinguished by their individual differentness and originality.

Professor Wole Soyinka is a towering, dominant, distinguished figure in world literatures, academia, activism and one of Africa’s leading figures in the 21st Century. Poet, dramatist, essayist, polemicist, musician, raconteur, novelist, fabulist, he was the first African to win the Nobel Prize in Literature in 1986, with the Swedish Nobel Academy noting how Soyinka’s prodigious oeuvre fashions the drama of existence in “a wide cultural perspective and with poetic overtones”. The evidence is seen in over 20 published plays including The Lion and the Jewel, The Trials of Brother Jero, Kongi’s Harvest, Death and the King’s Horseman, and Opera Wonyosi, and in novels – The Interpreters, Season of Anomy, or memoirs – Ake – the Years of Childhood, Isara – A Voyage Around Essay, You Must Set Forth at Dawn, The Man Died, Chronicles From the Land of The Happiest People on Earth, or poetry – Idanre and Other Poems, A Shuttle in the Crypt, Ogun Abibiman, Samarkand and Other Markets I have Known, Mandela’s Earth and Other Poems, Interventions (a series in about 10 volumes) and so on and so forth, a long Soyinka bibliography that is an industry in itself. Many Nobel Prize winners in Literature went on to experience a decline in their productivity afterwards, victims as it were of what is known not necessarily as the Nobel Prize Effect, but better still the Nobel Prize Disease, but not so with Wole Soyinka, who since 1986 has remained productive with a long list of publications urging students of the subject to find a worthy enterprise in comparing Soyinka, before and after the Nobel. This is a Nobel Prize winner who has in addition won the glory of canonization.

The Nobel Prize as known is reserved for winners who have “conferred the greatest good upon mankind”. And so it is with Soyinka, who beyond literature is actively connected with the human space in many spheres. This is a man who is literally a genius. Traditionalists in his native home towns of Abeokuta and Isara know him as a hunter -a key chieftain of the Egbe Olode community, he is Captain Blood of Tortuga in the Pyrates, SeaDog Confraternity (No Fren No Foe, Sworn Enemy of Convention) which he co-founded, and in more than five decades he has been in the frontlines of the struggle to make Nigeria and Africa a better place for humanity: a scourge in the practical field of action, a thorn in the flesh of dictators, a fighter at the barricades in defence of justice and democracy, fearless, dogged, consistent, he has refused to keep silent in the face of tyranny. At 90 and four days, Wole Soyinka now falls in the category of Nobel Laureates who lived beyond the age of 90 viz George Bernard Shaw, Sir Winston Churchill, Nadine Gordimer, Bertrand Russel, Knut Hamsun, and Naguib Mafouz. The grace of longevity that he has enjoyed is a natural aspiration of living men and women, but what distinguishes Soyinka remarkedly is the quality and impact that he brings to the fore at every moment in his journey. It is therefore most painful to find a coterie of badly brought up children writing on social media having the effrontery to disrespect the sage. Soyinka had once written that culture is not idyllic not is it fossilized as a romantic sign, ever so dynamic culture grows, mutates, but Soyinka probably never imagined the terrible manner in which basic African values and cultures have changed in the face of the forces of modernization, a prominent trope in his writings. One disrespectful young man once asked him to stand up for him in a domestic flight, claiming that he was the rightful owner of the seat, and the young man went ahead to boast about it on social media. Even at 90, Soyinka has shown many of his critics, including the social media antagonists that he still has enough fire in him to fight back, whether in the trenches or in the more dignified arena of intellection.

Wole Soyinka has been honoured in virtually every continent of the world. Cities have declared special Wole Soyinka days in appreciation of his impact. Among his Egba people in Ogun State, July 13 has been declared by the Alake of Egbaland, Kabiyesi Adedotun Gbadebo, Okukenu IV as Wole Soyinka Day. In New Orleans, United States, there is already a Wole Soyinka Day. Oba Gbadebo also wants Soyinka to be conferred with the national honour of Grand Commander of the Order of the Niger (GCON). On the occasion of his 90th birthday, Soyinka has been celebrated as far away as Morocco, and here in his home country, Nigeria, the drums have been rolled out. There is no honour that can be too much for him. It is most appropriate that the National Theatre of Nigeria at Iganmu, Lagos has now been renamed Wole Soyinka Centre for Culture and Creative Arts. It is most befitting. It is the only edifice of its type so named after a writer in Africa. Soyinka beyond the universal appeal of his literature is a nationalist, capturing through a repertoire of literary devices the story of our lives. Once upon a time, the National Theatre was going to be turned into banking halls, hotels and restaurants. The stamp of Soyinka’s brand and symbolism on that institution should rescue it and return it to the original purpose for which it was built.

In journalism, politics and popular struggle, Chief Olusegun Osoba who turned 85 yesterday has also lived a life of extraordinary impact and distinction. Soyinka distinguished himself as a writer of verses, Osoba is the iconic reporter, and promoter of excellence in Journalism. He got his first job as a reporter at The Daily Times under the legendary Alhaji Ismail Babatunde Jose in 1964. He was 25 years old at the time. Today, at 85, Osoba is still active in the journalism community; it is not unusual to find him at important functions of all the major organs of the profession, as an inspirational figure to the generations behind him and a living library of the profession. Osoba’s example and brand project journalism and its practice most positively. Many journalists seek to excel. Osoba is a true model. He rose through the ranks as a reporter to become editor and head of three major newspaper establishments- Nigerian Herald, Daily Sketch and Daily Times. He had a hand in the design and delivery of another newspaper – The Guardian and he appointed its first editor! Osoba was a master of the scoop as a reporter, and he earned the sobriquet, Timesman on the front pages. He was well connected in society and had contacts in every sphere. He was so successful, long before his colleagues could buy a bicycle, he owned a scooter. He had a phone at home. He also got himself a beautiful wife. He would later go into politics, and in that process, he was Governor of Ogun State twice in his career (1992 – 1993, 1999 -2003). Osoba has shown a remarkable capacity for self-reinvention and consistent relevance. He is today a father figure in Ogun State politics and at the Federal level, he is one of the founding fathers of the ruling All Progressives Congress party (APC). He is highly regarded for the role he played during the June 12, 1993 debacle and his commitment to progressive politics. He has told his own story in a detailed memoir titled Battlelines: Adventures in Journalism and Politics (2019, 341 pp.), an immensely informative book which was publicly presented to mark his 80th birthday five years ago.

The story of his journalism career has also been told in a book by Mike Awoyinfa and Dimgba Igwe titled Osoba: The Newspaper Years (2012, 396 pp.). Now to mark his 85th birthday, he has presented to the public a new book titled Segun Osoba, My Life in the Public Eye (Lagos: Diamond Publications, 2024, xi + 212 pp). The book was unveiled at Eko Hotel, Lagos on July 13, the same day that Soyinka turned 90. My Life in The Public Eye focusses largely on many of the tributes that were written to celebrate Osoba at 80 and reviews of his book, Battlelines, in addition to a number of commentaries by the author himself. Divided into five parts – Institutional Assessments (editorials on Osoba by The Nation, Vanguard, and The Guardian); In the Eyes of Associates (tributes by other journalists), Unveiling Battlelines, Dissecting battlelines and Perspectives – in a total of 33 chapters and an index. It is a well compiled account of reflections on the essence of Chief Osoba which students and teachers of journalism will find useful. But this is in no way a substitute for the main memoir – Battlelines which tells Osoba’s story in a more comprehensive manner. The documentation of Osoba’s art and craft is an interesting addition to media biography in Nigeria. Stuck in the hectic pursuit of headlines and deadlines, journalists often forget to tell their own stories while busy telling other people’s stories. Osoba sets another good example by telling his own story in his own words and through the words of others. The fact that he is a politician is also a noteworthy part of his career. At the Eko Hotel presentation of his book on July 13, there were more politicians than journalists, many of them falling over each other to be noticed by their party leader and close companion of the President of Nigeria. But in the long run, Osoba would always be remembered as much for his politics as he would be remembered for the craft that brought him to national reckoning.

And now to Prince Nduka Obaigbena, who is now 65, a towering figure also in Nigerian journalism, who has practically redefined the practice over the decades with his publications, ThisWeek magazine, and later ThisDay newspaper, cultural events such as the Arise Fashion and Arise Shows, and more recently, the influential television station, Arise News. Obaigbena is a media entrepreneur of the very first rank, who has used his various platforms to create jobs and opportunities for more than a generation of journalists. This past weekend, former ThisDay journalists under the auspices of a group known as ThisDay Alumni Association thought it fit to honour him. They said in a statement: “With an unparalleled ability to anticipate and shape the future of media, he has redefined journalistic standards and expanded the horizons for media practitioners globally.” There were no formal invitations but the number, shape and size of people that converged at Obaigbena’s Ikoyi residence was truly impressive. A day like Sunday is when most people in Lagos try to rest at home to prepare for the beginning of a new week, besides, the group of persons that gathered are ordinarily very busy people, but they all turned up – captains of industry, businessmen, government officials, former Governors – to wish Obaigbena a happy 65th birthday. I could not attend the Osoba book event. I was held up in Abuja but I was at the Obaigbena informal birthday celebration. I left with the strong impression that success is like honey: it attracts those who like the sweetness of things and that is why persons who make impact in their chosen lines of work are rewarded with recognition and celebration. It is a moral fact that young people need to understand: that hard work pays, commitment brings honour. Obaigbena proved to be a good host. It was a pleasant Sunday evening, with more than enough to drink and eat. On Monday, the Chairman of Arise Group responded appropriately to our usual calls for “implications”. He sent food packs to the studio at Arise News – small chops, chicken and jollof rice, and swallow with soup.

Birthdays after all, are happy moments, not for mourning. Regardless of one’s circumstances of birth, it is possible to touch the sky literally speaking through self-discipline and tenacity of purpose. Soyinka, the son of “the Wild Christian” and Ess-Ay” was raised in Abeokuta but today, the same Soyinka, product of St. Peter’s primary School, Ake is a global icon; Osoba, also from Abeokuta, was born in Osogbo in Osun State, and he attended Methodist Boys High School in Lagos, only to end up as one of the most prominent and well-rounded journalists of his generation. Obaigbena, born in Ibadan, 1959, is from Owan Kingdom in Delta state. He began his journalism career as a cartoonist, graphic artist, and stringer and now, today, the history of journalism in Nigeria would be incomplete without an acknowledgement of his many innovations in the business, -his introduction of colourful mastheads, back-page columns, and a newspaper that reports business and politics in the language that the reader understands and now a television station that speaks the minds of the people. Soyinka’s creativity is the catalyst for many careers all over the world: students that he taught, many who became writers because they wanted to be like him, graduate students who earned masters and Ph.Ds as Soyinka scholars, researchers, academics, filmmakers – all for whom Soyinka is an industry. Osoba is a role model for many journalists who hope that they too can be just as successful. There are also many young journalists who aspire to be like Obaigbena. He is fondly called “The Duke”, and I have seen quite a few people carrying on like his alter egos. Three prominent members of the Nigerian cultural elite celebrating another year, offer rich perspectives on the linkages between them and how so different they also are. Many happy returns to this July troika.

