UBA @ 75: Customers to win N200m as Legacy Promo kicks-off

In line with its usual custom of rewarding loyalty, Africa’s Global Bank, United Bank for Africa Plc, is set to launch the “UBA Legacy Promo” as part of activities to mark its 75th year anniversary.

This landmark campaign has been specially designed by the bank to celebrate UBA’s rich legacy spanning over 75 years.

It is also to show the bank’s longstanding commitment towards rewarding its loyal customers in a grand style.

The UBA Legacy Promo, which will run for a period of six months beginning from July 2024, will see the bank doling out of N200 million in cash prizes as well as other consolidation prizes to its teeming customers from various categories.

This promo is open to several categories of Account holders, including Bumper Account holders, Savings account, Kiddies and Teens Account holders as well as Nextgen account holders.

Specifically, 75 customers will win the star prize of N1 million each during the promo, while 75 other customers will each win N500,000.

Seventy-five customers will win N250,000 each, while another 75 customers will each win N100,000.

In the promo, 75 Kiddies, Teens and NextGen customers will receive N200,000 in scholarship rewards and N180,000 in pocket money rewards respectively, just as many more customers will win N10,000 monthly cash prizes.

Other consolidation prizes include shopping vouchers, loaded prepaid cards, and additional exciting rewards.

To qualify for the promo, Bumper customers are expected to have a minimum of N5,000 operating balance and multiples of N5,000 will give the customers a higher chance of winning.

Customers under the savings category are expected to save a minimum of N100,000 monthly, while multiples of N100,000 will give them more chances of winning.

Kiddies and Teens Account holders will need to maintain a standing instruction of N10,000 monthly to qualify for the scholarship reward, while NextGen customers are expected to maintain a minimum of N5,000 and get a debit card to qualify for the N180,000 pocket money reward.

UBA’s Group Head, Retail and Digital Banking, Shamsideen Fashola, expressed his excitement about the promo, saying the bank is always excited to reward loyalty while encouraging the savings culture amongst its customers.

Fashola said: “The UBA Legacy Promo is a testament to our enduring commitment to our customers.

“For 75 years, UBA has been at the forefront of banking innovation, and this promo is another way we are showing our appreciation and continuing to build on our legacy of trust and excellence.”

UBA’s Group Head, Marketing and Corporate Communications, Alero Ladipo, who emphasised the significance of the campaign, said: “As we mark this monumental anniversary, the UBA Legacy Promo not only celebrates our rich history but also reinforces our dedication to enriching the lives of our customers.

“We are thrilled to offer these fantastic rewards as a thank you for their unwavering loyalty.”

Ladipo invited customers to participate in the exciting promo and take advantage of the incredible rewards on offer.

United Bank for Africa is one of the largest employers in the financial sector on the African continent, with 25,000 employees group wide and serving over 45 million customers globally.

Operating in 20 African countries and in the United Kingdom, United States of America, France and United Arab Emirates, UBA provides retail, commercial and institutional banking services, leading financial inclusion and implementing cutting edge technology.

