FG speaks as young Nigerian wins FIA FR World Cup

The Federal Government has congratulated a young Nigerian, Ugo Ugochukwu, on his emergence as the winner of the 2024 FIA Formula Regional World Cup title at the 71st Macau Grand Prix.

Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, Chairman/CEO, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, stated the position of the Federal Government on Thursday.

Dabiri-Erewa congratulated Ugochukwu in a message issued by Abdur-Rahman Balogun, Director of Media, Public Relations and Protocols at NiDCOM.

She described the victory as evidence of his resilience and quest for success.

The NiDCOM boss, while applauding this epoch record breaking feat bringing glory to his country, which has not been achieved by anyone in the past 40 years, commended Ugochukwu’s strive for success, relentless determination and love for Motorsport.

She prayed for God’s protection on him while urging him to keep up the good Nigeria spirit and bring more glory to the nation.

Ugochukwu, a Nigerian-American son of a former Nigerian Queen, Oluchi Onweagba, began his racing journey at an early age as a car racing wonder kid with kart racing, a variant of motorsport, in 2013.

His resilience, doggedness, dedication and determination to success has led him to clinch this victory as he never gives up, but keeps pushing till the end of the race against all odds.

Ugochukwu made his first mark in motorsport when he won the ROK Cup USS championship title and expanded his horizons by competing in European aeries, securing second place in the Mini ROK Cup and Mini 60 Italian Championship.

He had a breakthrough in 2017 when he won the Mini X39IAME All Star Finals and the IAME International X30 Mini Cup showcasing his prowess on the global stage.

His exceptional talent and charisma has been the bane of his success.

“Congratulations Ugochukwu, wishing you more wins in your future endeavours,” Dabiri-Erewa added.

