2027: ACF suspends chairman for comment on Tinubu

The Arewa Consultative Forum has suspended its National Chairman, Mamman Mike Osuman, for his comment on the 2027 presidential election and his allusion to the fact that the North would not back President Bola Tinubu if he decides to seek reelection, but back a Northerner.

The suspension was contained in a statement by the Chairman Board of Trustees, Bashir Dalhatu, and Secretary General, Murtala Aliyu.

In the statement on Thursday, the ACF said the statement by Osuman was made without consulting or discussing with other leaders and members of the ACF and thus reflected his personal opinion only.

It therefore announced the suspension of Osuman as Chairman with immediate effect and also constituted a Committee to investigate the infractions.

The statement said: “ACF rejects Mr. Mamman Mike Osuman’s statements in their entirety,” the statement read.

“For this reason, the leadership of the ACF’s Board of Trustees (BOT) and that of its NEC has decided to place Mamman Mike Osuman on suspension with immediate effect.”

