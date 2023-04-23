FG seeking appropriate opportunity to evacuate Nigerians in Sudan – NEMA

The National Emergency Management Agency has said that the Federal Government was seeking the appropriate opportunity to evacuate Nigerians caught in the war in Sunday.

This was contained in a statement issued on Saturday by the Head, Press Unit, NEMA, Manzo Ezekiel in Abuja.

Ezekiel said in the statement: “The attention of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) is drawn to the widespread public concern on the situation in Sudan especially in regards to the ongoing conflict and the safety as well as well-being of stranded Nigerian citizens including hundreds of students in various universities of the country.

“It has become necessary to inform the public that NEMA is in constant communication with all relevant partners including the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Nigerian Embassy in Khartoum, Sudan, the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission and security agencies while seeking for an appropriate window of opportunity to evacuate all stranded Nigerians back home in a safe and dignified manner.

“The current emergency situation in Sudan is very complex with fighting between waring factions going on and all airports and land boarders closed. NEMA is working assiduously with all its partners and is constantly compiling updated information on the situation.

“A committee has been set up comprising of professional emergency responders, search and rescue experts to constantly evaluate the situation and seek for the safest way to evacuate the Nigerian citizens even if it is through a country neighbouring Sudan.

“The Director-General NEMA Mustapha Habib Ahmed has assured that NEMA is very much concerned and on top of the situation and is working on all possible options of bringing the stranded Nigerians back home to their loved ones in a safe and dignified manner.”