The Federal Ministry of Education has commissioned 20 new pick-up vans and 8,000 biometric capturing machines to ensure hitch-free examinations by the National Examinations Council.

The Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Sunny Echono, said on Friday at the commissioning of the utility vehicles at the Council’s headquarters in Minna, Niger State that it took the Ministry six years to acquire the vehicles.

While calling on the NECO to utilise well and maintain the vehicles and biometric capturing devices, Echono said there is the need to embark on very critical and unprecedented reforms in the Council.

He further disclosed that the biometrics capturing devices will help verify the identification of candidates as well as record attendance.

In his remarks, the acting Registrar, NECO, Abubakar Mohammed Gana, said: “With the acquisition of these utilities, we will ensure examinations start on time, we will organise hitch-free examinations.

“With the biometrics, impersonation will be dealt with because only those who registered will sit for our examinations and the results we will be giving will be for those who deserved them.

“The essence is not to witch-hunt anyone, but to ensure we are worthy to be named an examination body globally recognised.”