Disturbed by the slow pace and poor quality of work on Mubi-Michika-Madagali highway, the Federal Government has served a 14-day revocation ultimatum to the construction firm handling the project.

The Federal Controller of Works in Adamawa, Salihu Abubakar, confirmed the development to the News Agency of Nigeria in Yola on Friday.

Abubakar said two other construction firms currently carrying out road projects in the state were also recommended to be served with the revocation notice.

He said: “Due to slow pace and low quality of the ongoing Maraba Mubi-Michika -Madagali Federal Highway construction being carried out by Ras Construction Company Nigeria Limited, the Federal Government on March 10, 2019, served the company with 14-day notice for the termination of the contract.”

He said the road project was awarded in the first quarter of 2017 and has a total of 90 kilometers.

In addition, he said contract for two other road projects may also be terminated due to poor performance.

The controller listed the roads as Numan-Jalingo and Mubi-Maiha -Sarau with a distance of 103 and 38 kilometers, respectively.

He explained that there were six ongoing federal road projects in the state awarded in 2017, excluding Mubi-Maiha-Sarau road, which was awarded in 2015.

Abubakar stated that about N90 billion was earmarked for the six road projects.

He listed the projects to include Cham-Numan on Gombe-Yola federal highway and Numan-Jalingo road with a total of 103 and 46 kilometers respectively, being handled by CGC Nigeria Ltd.

Others are Yola-Hong-Mubi and Mayo Belwa-Jada-Ganye-Toungo federal highways being handled by AG Vision and Triacta Nigeria limited with a total of 185 and 102 kilometres, respectively.

Others are the Maraban Mubi-Michika-Madagali and Mubi-Maiha-Sarau highways handled by Ras and Pacific Construction companies.

He warned that the federal government would no longer tolerate any unnecessary delay from construction firms in the execution of its projects.