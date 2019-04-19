Oba Hammeed Oyelude, the Olowu of Kuta in Osun State has commended the Nigerian Army on its proposed plan to construct a bridge that would connect the town with Ede community in the state.

Oba Oyelude, who gave the commendation at a news conference on Friday in Kuta, said the proposed bridge, when completed, would boost socio-economic activities in the State.

While thanking the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai, for the gesture, the monarch said about 12 military engineers from the Military base had visited the two communities to carry out comprehensive analysis of site.

He said: “The Military has planned to construct a bridge linking Ede and Kuta for economic growth and development.

“The Economic influence of the bridge cannot be overemphasised as it will increase the Internally Generated Revenue of the state.”

According to the the monarch, since the military is partner in progress for the development of the two communities, he will continue to support them.

In his remarks, the Timi of Ede, Oba Munirudeen Lawal, said the two communities had been yearning for the construction of the bridge that would link the two communities for years.

Obi Lawal said: “The Bridge in question has been in the minds of our forefathers for about 100 years now.

“I believe that the Olowu of Kuta had really done well in starting the great task and I pray for the completion of the project.”

He also thanked Governor Gboyega Oyetola for the support given to traditional rulers in the state.