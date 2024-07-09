FG bemoans state of Ikoyi Correctional Centre, considers relocation

Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, the Minister of Interior, on Monday bemoaned the dilapidated state of structures at the Ikoyi Correctional Centre in Lagos State, saying that the government would reform and redevelop what was on ground.

He said this in Lagos when he addressed newsmen after inspecting various agencies and parastatals under his Ministry.

Tunji-Ojo promised to develop the structures and facilities in the Ikoyi Correctional Centre, adding that it would also explore inter-agency collaboration.

He said: “So we are very sure in due course Nigerians will see what we will do.

“It won’t be business as usual.

“It is going to be an enhancement of efficiency and management of the government’s structural resources in such a way that Nigeria will be a safer place.

“People will be happy to come to the correctional centre.

“Urbanisation is real and has come down on this facility.

“I see no reason why this facility should be here.

“Government will look into this to see how we can perhaps relocate some of these correctional centres.”

He noted that the law specified a buffer zone of 100 meters for correctional centres and adjoining lands, but added that for the Ikoyi Correctional Centre that stipulation had been violated.

Tunji-Ojo stressed that the present administration was a law-abiding government and would explore all opportunities and avenues to right what may be wrong with the centre.

He said that the goal of the government was to have custodial centres that would be good correctional centres indeed, and not a place that would be psychologically damaging.

He said: “So, we want the inmates in the correctional centres to be reformed, transformed and corrected.

“And we think that the change of name from prison, which is a place of incarceration, to correction which is a place of transformation should take effect indeed.

Also Read

“We don’t want to pay lip service to the change of name, we want a change of ideology, orientation and a change in terms of our approach of reformation so that people will leave here and see this place as a place of hope.

”We want this place to be a place of education and transformation, and we believe that in this environment it is difficult to achieve that.

“This place is more like a security threat with due respect.”

Post Views: 9